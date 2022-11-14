Tata Motors offering HUGE discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Safari, Harrier, Tiago and more

Tata Motors is going through a rough patch. The Indian automaker recently increased the price of its cars in India. The company justified the price hike by quoting increased input costs in the manufacturing of the vehicles. However, to attract consumers, the company has started offering discount offers of up to Rs 65,000 for the month of November. The discount offer is available for multiple models of Indian automakers like Tata Safari, Harrier, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz, and others. It is to be noted that this time the CNG versions of the Tigor and Tiago are also covered under the discount.

Tata Safari and Harrier

Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are being offered with the highest discount offers of up to Rs 65,000 in India. Though, the discounts are limited to the manual and automatic variants of the SUVs' Kaziranga Edition and Jet Edition. The consumers can have a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, Rs 30,000 in exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 corporate discounts.

Besides, the latest of these variants, i.e., the XMS and XMAS variants of the car, will have discounts of up to Rs 45,000. Except these, all the other variants of the cars will have a discount offer of up to Rs 55,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago buyers will have of up to Rs 33,000. These offers include cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The company is also offering corporate discounts of up to Rs 3,000.

Tata Tigor

The cost of a Tigor may be purchased discounts with a discount of up to Rs. 38,000. This sum includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Regardless of transmission, a discount of up to Rs. 38,000 is offered on all Tigor models.

Tata Tigor and Tiago CNG

Both Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG receive a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, followed by an exchange incentive of Rs. 15,000 each. All Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG models are eligible for this discount.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback Tata Altroz is getting the least amount of discount compared to all the other models. The car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 23,000 available. The discount offers are comprised of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.