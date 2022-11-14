Tata Motors to launch hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles in India, partners Cummins Inc

Cummins Inc. and Tata Motors have partnered to provide solutions in the hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle industry. According to the agreement, the two parties will work together to design and develop low- and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India. These solutions will include fuel cells, internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen, and battery electric vehicle systems. Cummins Inc already has a portfolio of zero-emission product portfolio including fourth-generation fuel cell engine

"The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible, and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses," said N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Motors.

Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition, he said, and added that the tie-up "strengthen Tata Motors' long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems."

Tata Motors has had a joint venture with Cummins since 1993 to manufacture Cummins mid-range B series diesel engines for Tata vehicles.

"Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world," said Tom Linebarger, executive chairman of Cummins Inc.

Cummins strongly believes that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India's Green Hydrogen Mission, he added. Cummins said that this pact further solidifies the association between the two partners and is aligned with India's vision of 'Energy for Sustainable Growth' and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. It added that India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins' hydrogen engines, an important technology to help drive decarbonisation.

With inputs from PTI