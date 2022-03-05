Tata Motors offering massive discounts for Holi on Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and more

Tata motors have been striving hard to increase their already good sales numbers. They gave a discount on their car models in February 2022, following that now they have put of discount offers on their model in March 2022.

For this Holi, the discount offers are on models like Tiago, Tigor and Harrier and others. These discount offers include cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts depending on the model you choose to buy.

Details of Tata Motor's March 2022 discount

Tata is offering a cash discount on its hatchback Tiago of Rs 10,000 for the MY2021 models. This discount also includes XZ trims and higher variants of MY2022 models. The discount offers also include an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on MY2022 and Rs 15,000 on MY 2021 models. You can also avail of a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. It is to be noted that these discount offers are valid for petrol variants only.

Similarly, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is also available on the Tata Tigor (all trims of MY2021 models, XZ and higher trims of MY2022 models). It also gets an exchange incentive of Rs. 15,000 is available on MY2021 models, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on MY2022 models. There is also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 available. Like, Tiago, the discount offers are for petrol variants only.

Tata Nexon's ICE version receives a few discounts. The diesel version receives Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, but only on MY2021 cars. On all petrol variants, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is available for petrol variants, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on all diesel variants is available. However, there is no cash discount available.

Only MY2021 Tata Harrier cars are eligible for a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, an Rs. 40,000 exchange incentive and an Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts are available. Safari is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 (only MY2021 models) and a Rs. 40,000 exchange incentive.

However, models like electric versions of Tigor and Nexon have no discount offers as of now. In addition, Punch and Altroz have been insolated from the discount offers.

