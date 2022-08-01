Tata Motors is offering tough competition to Hyundai for the position of the second-largest carmaker in the country. The duo can be seen exchanging positions at times. Well, the sales figures for the month of July 2022 are out, and they reveal that Tata Motors has managed to record the highest-ever monthly sales since its inception. The company sold a total of 47,505 cars in the country. The numbers comprised both ICE cars and electric vehicles. In fact, the company registered a YoY increment of 57 per cent, in comparison to the same month last year.

The current line-up of Tata Motors comprises majorly of SUVs, which further implicates that Tata Motor’s SUVs remained one of the best-selling models in their respective segments. The SUVs contributed 64 per cent of total sales.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki upcoming cars in India: New Grand Vitara to 2022 Brezza CNG

Talking of Tata Motors’ SUV lineup, it includes - Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Going by the last month’s sales data, the Nexon was the highest-selling SUV model in the country. Well, the Nexon is loved for its bold styling, feature-packed interior, multiple powertrain options, and 5-star crash test rating.

Following it hot on heels is the Punch, which was launched in the country in October this year, but it managed to post great numbers on the sales tally. The micro-SUV is the second best-selling SUV in the company’s line-up.

Also read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 teased ahead of August 7 launch, to rival Yezdi Scrambler

The more premium models - Harrier and Safari, they too garner enough consumers to post respectable figures on the tally. They come with a 2.0L FCA-sourced motor that puts out 170 PS against 350 Nm. Also, Tata Motors is offering two transmission options on the Safari and Harrier - a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic transmission. The latter comes from Hyundai. As per recent reports, Tata Motors is working on a turbo-petrol motor to fit under the bonnets of Safari and Harrier.