Tata Motors reports record sales in September 2022: Nexon, Punch leads the growth

The Indian auto market is recovering from the slump that it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, all credit to the improved sales numbers of the major OEMs in India. Along the same lines, Tata Motors has recorded an increase in its YoY sales. The Indian automaker accounted for a growth of 74.48 percent in its YoY sales. Moreover, the company reported the highest monthly sales of 47,654 units in September 2022. Similar sales numbers were reported in August 2022, with sales of over 43 thousand units.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 last month, led by record sales of Nexon and Punch. "Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles," he added.

"With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles," he added. The company said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 percent to 32,979 units last month compared to 30,258 units in September last year.

Also read: ‘Old is Gold…’ Anand Mahindra celebrates 2022 Scorpio Classic’s high bookings in September

EV sales are also levelling off. Tata EV sales for September 2022 were 3,655 units, up from 1,078 units year over year. The increase in volume was 2,577 units, with triple-digit sales growth. However, EV sales in August increased to 3,845 units. A volume loss of 190 units and a 5 percent MoM reduction are noted.

Overall, Tata has a lot to think about after the most recent quarter. Sales reached a notable high of 1,42,330 units over the previous three months. Volume increased by 58.4k units from the 83,931 units reported in wholesales during the third quarter of 2021. Sales growth was up by 70 percent.

With inputs from agencies