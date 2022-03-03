Tata Motors to launch mobile car showrooms in rural India

Tata Motors announced that it will deploy over 100 mobile showrooms around the country as part of a commitment to provide rural areas with a doorstep car-buying experience. In keeping with its rural marketing strategy, the automaker has introduced Anubhav, a mobile showroom.

The initiative will help increase the company's reach in rural areas, which have high potential in terms of population and economy. A total of 103 mobile showrooms are being deployed across the country to enhance the company's brand awareness in rural parts of the country.

"These mobile showrooms will help existing dealerships to offer a doorstep sales experience to customers and assist them with information about the new range of cars and SUVs, accessories, avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange", Tata Motors said.

"This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars and SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba noted.

"These mobile showrooms will be a one-stop solution for rural customers, seeking information about the company's cars, finance schemes, exchange offers etc.", he added.

"They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach. Rural India sales contribute around 40 per cent to the total passenger vehicles sold in India. With this concept, we are confident of expanding our reach and increasing our customer base in these markets," Amba said.

The mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors' supervision and guidance.

"All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village or tehsil", the automaker said. "The mobile showrooms will be equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation", it added.

With inputs from PTI

