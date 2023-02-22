Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition to Launch in India Today; All You Need to Know

Tata Motors is set to launch Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark Edition in India today. The launch of the new editions of the SUVs comes at a time when the automaker is setting up the stage for the updated versions of the Harrier and Safari. It is to be noted before the Red Dark Edition, the Indian automaker launched multiple other editions of the SUVs like Kaziranga Edition, Dark Edition, Jet Edition, and others. However, things are different as the SUVs will get changes in powertrain as well as appearance.

Tata Motors gave a hint of what the new Red Dark Edition looks like at the Auto Expo 2023 with the Harrier and Safari. However, Nexon was isolated from the presentation. Since appearance plays an important role in these editions. The Red Dark Edition will have certain unique qualities; for instance, the SUVs will have red accents on their exteriors. The cars will also have an all-black exterior, red brake calipers,18-inch alloy wheels, and a subtle red insert on the grille.

Similar changes can be seen in the interior and feature list of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark Edition. Talking about the interiors, the seats will be upholstered carnelian red with a quilted pattern. Other highlights include red grab handles, grey trims on the dashboard, and other highlights in the cabin. It is also expected to get red ambient lighting matching the theme of the SUV.

The upgrades in the car's equipment list can be seen in the form of a better infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats, among other things. Furthermore, the car will have upgraded safety with features like six airbags and Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Although the company hasn't said exactly what will be included in the production-spec Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark Edition, we anticipate the feature list to be comparable to what was displayed at Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark Edition will also witness an upgraded powertrain. It is to be noted that the upgrade here is referred to the changes in the powertrain implemented throughout the passenger vehicle lineup. The SUVs will have a Bharat Stage 6 Phase II compliant engine.