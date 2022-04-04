Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian spec comparison: Engine, Price, Features and more

The India-spec seven-seater Jeep Meridian SUV was recently unveiled, along with its various technical specs. The vehicle is built on the same platform as the Jeep Compass and is the first Jeep product to launch in a long time ever since company introduced the Jeep Compass in India. This new 7-seater Jeep SUV is expected to launch in May 2022 and the pre-orders for the Meridian SUV are already being accepted by Jeep dealers at a token amount of Rs 50,000. Here’s a spec-comparo between the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian.

Exterior: Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian

Although its design has a rugged appearance, the Jeep Compass manages to be both sporty and tough thanks to a dynamic front bumper with a gaping air-dam, powerful headlights, and a front grille with a famous seven-slot design. A SUV styled tailgate, a set of bulging tail-lights, a false roof-rail system, as well as an 18-inch alloy wheel with two-tone finishes round out the exterior features of this SUV (lower trim levels are outfitted with 17-inch wheels).

Read also: MG Motor India extends free and unlimited charging for all ZS EV till June 30

With regard to the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian headlamps have been restyled and its front bumper has a bit of an overhaul thanks to the larger dimension, while the grille keeps its signature seven-slot design. This vehicle has a unique design for its 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, as well as for the taillight and the tailgate. Rest of the design stays the same between these two SUVs.

Interior: Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian

Jeep Compass has an impressive array of high-quality interior features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, soft-touch materials and a fully-digital 10.25-inch TFT dashboard. The Jeep Compass also has rain-sensitive wipers, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and go, power-adjustable front-row seats, ventilated front-row seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, 360-degree camera and wireless smartphone charger.

For the dashboard, AC vents, and steering wheel, the Jeep Meridian has the same design as the Jeep Compass, but the interior colour is different - black and brown. All the cabin-features of Jeep Meridian are the same as the Compass whether it is the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system or the panoramic sunroof. Infect the 10.25-inch digital instrument console is also identical to the one found in the jeep Compass.

Engine: Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian

Jeep Compass is available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 162 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The other engine is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit which makes 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Both petrol and diesel engines are available with a 6-speed manual transmission, for automatic, a 7-speed DCT system is available on the petrol version while a 9-speed torque-converter system on the diesel version. In the diesel version, AWD is available as an option.

At launch, Jeep Meridian will be offered with one engine option - a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, just like Jeep Compass and it is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is also a 9-speed torque-converter transmission in option. Later, a petrol engine is expected to be added to the range.

Price: Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian

Jeep Compass petrol version is priced between Rs 17.79 lakh to Rs 26.34 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel version Of the Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh(ex-showroom).

There are no details yet on the Jeep Meridian's pricing, but it is expected to be substantially more than the jeep Compass, presumably in the same price bracket as the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.

Live TV

#mute