Tata Punch EV Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating; Check Details

The Tata Punch EV had undergone Bharat NCAP crash test in April 2024and achieved a significant milestone by securing a 5-star rating for both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). Tested in April 2024, the results apply to all variants of the Punch EV, making it a standout in safety.

Adult Occupant Protection

In the BNCAP's tests, the Punch EV excelled in adult occupant protection, scoring an impressive 31.46 out of 32 points. The vehicle performed exceptionally well in both the frontal offset deformable barrier test, earning 14.26 out of 16 points, and the side movable deformable barrier test, scoring 15.6 out of 16 points. The Punch EV provided good to adequate protection for adult crash test dummies in these tests.

Child Occupant Protection

The Punch EV also demonstrated strong performance in child occupant protection, securing 45 out of a possible 49 points. It earned 23.95 out of 24 points in the dynamic tests, a perfect score of 12 out of 12 in the CRS (child seat restraint) segment, and 9 out of 13 in vehicle assessment. Standard safety features across all variants include six airbags, ABS and ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, and ISOFIX mounts.

BNCAP’s Highest Rated Car

Considering the scores achieved, the Tata Punch EV is currently the highest-rated car by BNCAP. While other Tata models like the Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari also have 5-star ratings, their scores are slightly lower than the Punch EV's.

Powertrain and Battery Options

The Tata Punch EV is available with two battery options: a 25kWh battery providing a 315km range (MIDC) and a 35kWh battery offering a 421km range (MIDC). Charging options include a 3.3kW wall box charger and a 7.2kW fast charger. The Long Range variants come equipped with a 122hp and 190Nm motor, while the regular variants feature an 82hp, 114Nm motor. Prices for the Punch EV range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.