Tata Punch gets a window AC fixed in boot, works flawlessly: Watch video

With global warming being a major concern, we should also understand the effect it will bring onto the environment, and the most prominent of all is the rise in global temperatures. And it seems like, a Tata Punch owner faced some problems with this issue, as he went on to install a window AC in his car to make it cool down faster. The video of the exercise was uploaded on YouTube on the channel ‘FWS - Fun With Science’. Well, in the video, the YouTuber instals a Blue Star window AC, which is fixed in the boot.

The windows AC is placed in such a fashion that the hot exits from the car without any intrusion. Furthermore, a plastic sheet is placed to keep the cabin cooled and ensure that any air transfer is not happening. The window AC kept in the boot runs on a set of batteries which send power via an inverter. The YouTuber asks more people to sit in the car and then checks the cabin temperature, which is relatively lower, in comparison to when the cabin was cooled with the car's HVAC system.

The Punch is the company’s smallest SUV offering in the Indian market. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and more. Dimensionally, it measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width, and 1,615 mm in height. The Punch has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The boot space on the Punch is 366 litres.

Pricing for the Punch starts from Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. The Punch comes with a slew of features on board, namely keyless entry & go, power windows, automatic climate control, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a Harman-sourced system and more.