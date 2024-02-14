trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721238
NewsAuto
TATA PUNCH

Tata Punch Introduces New Variants and Discontinues Ten in Latest Update

Tata Motors has introduced three new variants of the Tata Punch, enhancing the options available to buyers with the latest features and pricing.

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Punch Introduces New Variants and Discontinues Ten in Latest Update

Tata Punch Variants: Tata Punch, India's best-selling SUV, expanded its lineup with the addition of three new variants- Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT, and Creative AMT in January 2024. Simultaneously, the company has discontinued 10 variants. The newly added variants, Creative Manual and Creative Flagship Manual, are priced at INR 8.85 lakh and INR 9.60 lakh, respectively, while the Creative AMT variant is priced at INR 9.45 lakh, There are ex-showroom prices. 

Prices of the New Tata Punch Variants:

Creative MT: INR 8.85 lakh
Creative Flagship MT: INR 9.60 lakh
Creative AMT: INR 9.45 lakh

Discontinued Variants of Tata punch Variants:

The Tata punch Discontinued variants include Camo Adventure Rhythm MT,  Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, MT, Camo Adventure AMT, Camo Accomplished MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, Camo Accomplished AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT, Creative Dual-Tone, and Creative Flagship MT Dual-Tone. 

Punch has recently undergone a price revision, with increases up to INR 17,000. The base variant saw an increase of INR 13,000,while most variants experience a hike of INR 10,000. The CNG variants have seen an increase of up to INR 17,000.

Currently, the Punch model lineup is priced between INR 6.13 lakh and INR 10.20 lakh. The petrol manual variants range from INR 6.13 lakh to INR 9.60 lakh, while the petrol AMT variants are priced between INR 7.60 lakh and INR 10.20 lakh.

The SUV features a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 84bhp and 113Nm. With a factory-fitted CNG kit, this engine produces 72bhp and 103Nm. It comes with two gearbox options - a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT

Read More- Tata Punch Is Best-Selling SUV In India, Outsells Nexon & Brezza In Jan 2024 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda