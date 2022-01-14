हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitin Gadkari

Breaking: Govt makes 6 airbags mandatory for all cars carrying upto 8 passengers

In a series of Tweet, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari mentioned that he has approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory.

Breaking: Govt makes 6 airbags mandatory for vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers
Nitin Gadkari (File photo)

Government of India has mandated the use of 6 airbags on all vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers. In a series of Tweet, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari mentioned that he has approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory.

"In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory. #RoadSafety #SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha" said Nitin Gadkari in his tweet. 

He further stated "The Ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag w.e.f 01st July 2019 and front co-passenger airbag w.e.f 01st January 2022."

"To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category, .i.e two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever."

"This will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicle."

The announcement comes at a time when India is celebrating National Road Safety Week 2022 from January 11-18. India is one of the worst countries when it comes to road safety and the number of deaths in road accidents is highest in the world. 

