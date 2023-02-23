2023 Honda City Facelift Launching on March 2: Check Design, Specs, Features, Variants

In the c-segment sedan pool, Honda City holds the torch high, guiding other products to the monthly sales tally. The nameplate has been in the market for over two decades now, and the Honda City retails in its 5th-gen avatar currently. The fifth-gen model was introduced in the year 2020. Now in 2023, it is ready to receive a mid-cycle update. The best-selling c-segment sedan will now go under the knife to come out with some fresh appeal to boast increased demand. The 2023 Honda City facelift is reported to go on sale in India from March 2, after its official launch. And here’s everything that you should know about it.

Pictures of the upcoming 2023 Honda City facelift have already surfaced on the internet. The sedan now sports a new bumper upfront, which now gets revised fog lamp housings. Moreover, the thick chrome ribbon seen around the grille on the outgoing model is not visible anymore. The sedan might do with existing design for the alloy wheels on the higher trims. Around the rear, no changes can be observed. Since the bodyshell remains unaltered, the silhouette is unchanged. This time around, a new Obsidian Blue paint scheme will be added to the list.

2023 Honda City Facelift - Interior

The interior theme from the current-gen model is carried over to the 2023 Honda City Facelift, and a couple of more features are expected to debut on the sedan. The list might include ventilated front seats, connected car tech, and a wireless phone charger. The sedan will continue to have its strong attributes like the spacious and comfortable rear bench.

2023 Honda City Facelift - Specs

With the arrival of the facelift, Honda City will bring along a new V variant for the strong-hybrid version. Moreover, the oil burner will be skipped this time. Hence, the Honda City facelift will be offered as a petrol-only model but in two configurations - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L Atkinson cycle strong-hybrid. While the latter will come with an eCVT, the former will get two choices - 6-speed MT and CVT. Also, the City will be RDE-compliant.

2023 Honda City Facelift - Price & Rivals

The price announcement for the 2023 Honda City facelift will happen on March 2, and an expected price of around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the entry point to the hybrid clan will now be reduced. Once launched, the Honda City facelift will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna.