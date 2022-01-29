हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata

Tata Safari select variants now gets ventilated seats, first in segment

Tata Safari launched in February 2021, will now have ventilated seat feature added to it for the XZ+ and XZA+ variants; it will be available for 6-seater trims.

Image for representation

Tata Safari will now have ventilated seats in the front and second-row seats. As per the latest update from Tata Motors, Tata Safari XZ+ and XZA+ variants will now be available with these features for added comfort. The new ventilated seat feature will only be available for the six-seater trims.

In a similar feature upgrade a few months back, the Tata Safari got features like a wireless charger, an air purifier, connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These features upgrades are essential for keeping up with the competition in the segment.

The feature upgrade doesn't affect the powertrain of Safari. It remains the same with a 2.0-litre engine giving out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of max torque. The engine works in combination with a 6-speed-manual transmission and the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Read also: Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG spec comparison: Price, mileage and more

The Tata Safari was launched in February 2021, carrying forward the badge Safari after Tata Safari Storm. Since then, it has got many versions like Tata Safari Adventure, Gold and Black edition. The latest of which was the Black Edition, recently launched at the start of 2022.

The 2022 Tata Safari Black Edition and Gold Edition also had the ventilated seat feature added to them. These special editions are designed with exclusive exteriors and a few feature upgrades to make them better versions of the same car.

