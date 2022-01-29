Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG spec comparison: Price, mileage and more

Realising the needs of the consumers and considering the rising petrol prices, the two giants of the Indian car market, Tata and Maruti Suzuki, have launched their entry-level hatchbacks with factory fitted CNG options.

At the start of this year, Maruti Suzuki launched Celerio with the factory fitted CNG option, and following the launch, Tata came with the new CNG Tiago. To help you make an informed choice, we have compared the CNG Tata Tiago and CNG Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG: Dimensions

Both of these cars are hatchbacks with a pretty small stature. On the scale, the Tata Tiago is 3765 mm in length, 1677 mm wide, and 1535 mm. However, the Celerio is 3695 mm in size, 1655 mm in width and 1555 mm in height.

The slight difference in their size makes the Tiago a bit bigger, which means it might offer better space in the car—regarding the legroom and the headroom, making it a bit more comfortable. Rest assured, both of these cars should be pretty comfortable to drive in the streets considering the small size.

Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG: Features

As for the features, Tata Tiago gets a digital instrument cluster, rear parcel shelf, power steering and rear parking sensors for the base variants. However, the projector headlamps and signature LED DRLs have been limited to the top variants. On a similar note, Celerio gets features like an air conditioner, front and rear power windows and power steering.

What it means is that they are pretty similar with the features though Celerio has a tad bit of advantage.

Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG: Safety

Coming to the safety part, which Tata is essentially known for. It offers dual airbags, ABS and EBD, corner stability control rear parking sensors for the base variant. Congruently Celerio gets very similar features making them very equal on that part. Though the balance might tip in a bit in favour of Tata because of the way they build their cars.

Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG: Engine

Tata Tiago CNG has the same engine as the petrol model, the Revotron 1.2-litre engine. With CNG, it produces 73 PS working with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the Celerio has a 1.0-litre engine putting out 56.8 PS working with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tiago CNG gives a fuel efficiency of 35 km/Kg, whereas the Celerios has a similar efficiency of around 35 Kms/Kg. However, they have identical efficiency. Tata gives a bit more power than the Maruti Suzuki. Also, it should be noted that both these engines produce less power than their petrol counterparts.

Tata Tiago iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio s-CNG: Price

Both of these cars, the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, both fall in the same price segment. Tiago starts from 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), increasing with the variant and Celerio is priced at 6.58 lakh, making it a bit more expensive than the Tiago.

Overall, it would be safe to say that Tiago seems a better option if you want something that has got a punch, though if you want something easier on the pocket Celerio is it.

