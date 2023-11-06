Tata Safari VS Tata Harrier Detailed Comparison: Which SUV Offers More Value?

Tata Motors, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, is known for its production of safe vehicles. In its wide range of vehicle line-ups, two of its big SUVs i.e., Harrier and Safari, have recently received a facelift packed with multiple updates while also taking up the safety quotient. Though different in size, both SUVs have multiple similarities. Still, these SUVs have their persona and qualities. Here we have a detailed comparison of both the cars to clarify on the differences.

Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier: Design, Size

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier appear to have a similar design at first glance. However, the Indian automaker has worked significantly to make their appearance different. For instance, the SUVs have different designs for grilles, different headlamp Housing, and the appearance from the side, among others. The elements like connected LED DRLs are similar.

The Tata Safari is slightly larger than the Tata Harrier, making it a better choice for families or those who need ample cargo space. The Safari measures 4,668 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The Harrier, however, is 4,605 mm long, 1,922 mm wide, and 1,718 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,741 mm.

Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier: Features

Both the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier come equipped with a range of features that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. These features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, keyless Entry, ADAS, 360-degree camera, 6 airbags and ventilated seats.

Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier: Specs

Both the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier are powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. As per the information available, the company plans on launching a petrol engine version of the car in the near future.

Talking about the mileage, Harrier shows slightly better numbers i.e., 16.8kmpl for the manual and 14.6kmpl for the automatic. Whereas Safari offers 16.3kmpl for the manual and 14.5kmpl for the automatic.

Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier: Price

The Tata Safari's starting price is slightly higher than that of the Tata Harrier. The Safari's price ranges from ₹16.19 lakh to ₹27.34 lakh, while the Harrier's price ranges from ₹15.49 lakh to ₹26.44 lakh for the most expensive variant (all prices ex-showroom).