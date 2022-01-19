Tata Tiago iCNG, Tigor iCNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG in the Indian market, starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for Tiago iCNG and Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom for Tigor iCNG. The Tata Tiago iCNG is available in four variants while the Tata Tigor iCNG is available in two variants. Here are the variant wise prices of the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG (all prices ex-showroom)

Tata Tiago XE - Rs 6,09,900

Tata Tiago XM - Rs 6,39,900

Tata Tiago XT - Rs 6,69,900

Tata Tiago XZ+ - Rs 7,52,900

Tata Tigor XZ - Rs 7,69,900

Tata Tigor XZ+ - Rs 8,29,900

These variants will be distinguished from the regular petrol-powered Tiago by an 'iCNG' badge on its tailgate. The styling and equipment is identical to the Tiago and Tigor. Both the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine like its petrol counterpart that makes 86 PS and 113 Nm.

However, because CNG is used, the power output is low compared to petrol version standing at 73 PS. The CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission while petrol version also gets a 5-speed AMT as well.

In terms of safety, the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Cornering safety control along with CNG kit safety with leak proof technology among other technology. It also get close fuel lid alert that doesn't let the cars start if the fuel lid is open and a message flashing on the instrument cluster.

On both the cars, the CNG fuel tank occupies majority space of the trunk because of which, there is hardly any room for luggage in the trunk. Therefore, buyers who want lower running costs with the CNG version would have to compromise on luggage carrying capacity. Both the cars are now heavier by 100kg due to the CNG kit, however, gets best-in-class ground clearance above 165 mm.

Tata Tiago CNG will compete against the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.

Also, Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles effective today (January 19) at an average increase of 0.9%, depending on the variant and model. At the same time, the company has also taken a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

