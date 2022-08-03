Wondering about legendary SUVs nameplates, the Toyota Land Cruiser cannot be missed. The SUV is sold in multiple forms in different countries. While the top of the line 300 Series Land Cruiser is butch in every sense, the lesser Land Cruiser Prado is not less either, and to amplify its appeal furthermore, Toyota has launched the new Matte Black Edition of the Prado in Japan. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition comes with some subtle yet noticeable changes. However, performance updates of any kind do come as a part of this new Matte Black Edition. Distinctions in terms of visual highlights are the only difference between the new Matte Black Edition in comparison to the regular model. Toyota has added matte black trim pieces around the headlamps, grille, and fog lamp housings. Furthermore, the SUV comes with 18-inch matte black aluminium wheels.

The Land Cruiser Prado will be sold only in a white or black paint scheme in the new edition. Also, the powertrain remains unchanged. What that means is - the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition will be sold with either the 163 hp (121 kW) 2.7-liter gasoline engine or the 201-horsepower (149-kilowatt) 2.8-liter diesel. With a 6-speed automatic gearbox, power is channelled to all four wheels of the car. The Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition is launched from ¥4.3 million (Rs 27.80 lakh).

Also read - THIS BMW-based modified DC California sportscar is breathtaking: Watch Video

In the Indian market, Toyota is preparing to launch a total of 4 new products, namely the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, 2022 Urban Cruiser, Land Cruiser 300 Series, and RAV4 Hybrid. The company has confirmed that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will go on sale in the Indian market on August 16. The mid-size will be retailed with two powertrain choices - 1.5L NA petrol (mild-hybrid) and 1.5L Atkinson cycle with strong-hybrid tech.