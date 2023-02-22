Tata Tiago Sales Witness 74 Percent Increment, Harrier and Safari Record Decline

Tata Motors is in a dogfight with Hyundai for the second position almost every month. Ever since the company has adopted its new Impact design language, fortunes have certainly changed for it. Well, the oldest product on its line-up today is the entry-level hatchback Tiago, which managed to secure a high 74 per cent YoY growth last month with sales of 9,032 units. In the corresponding month last year, it could only find 5,195 buyers. The Tiago remained the company’s third best selling model after Nexon and Punch taking first and second spots, respectively.

While the Tiago scored the highest YoY growth in the company’s model line-up, the flagship Safari could only register sales of 1,032 units, whereas it found 1,563 buyers in January last year, posting a subsequent YoY decline of 34 per cent. The Harrier too followed a similar suite. The 5-seater crossover clocked sales of 1,572 units last month. It registered a YoY decline of 42 per cent, with sales of 2,702 units in the corresponding month of last year.

Tata Motors is currently accepting bookings for the upcoming 2023 editions of the Safari and Harrier. The updated models will feature a host of changes, including a new all-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch LCD, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, the updated Harrier and Safari will boast increased safety features like ADAS, 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera and more.

Powertrain will also be updated to meet new emission norms, which kick in from April 1 this year. However, it will be the same 2.0L oil burner, sourced from FCA that puts out a peak power output of 172 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. Transmission options will remain unchanged as well - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.