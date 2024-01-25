Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG AMT Launching Soon, Bookings Open For CNG Automatic Cars

Tata Motors showcased the dual-cylinder CNG technology for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. It indeed was an innovative tech from the brand, opening ways for the market to offer CNG cars that come with a practical boot space. Now, the carmaker is on its way to fill another void in the Indian automotive market - automatic CNG cars. The company has started accepting preorders for the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT. By incorporating twin-cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG AMT Bookings Open

This is a great offering for consumers as these cars will offer superior economy of CNG, convenience of automatic, safety assurance of being built on proven architecture and top of line comfort and convenience features. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by visiting their nearest Tata Motors authorised dealership or online for Rs 21,000.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG AMT Variants

The Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG. Both of these models will be available with the 1.2L Revotron petrol motor, boasting a 3-cylinder layout.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG AMT Highlights

Twin Cylinder CNG tanks: 1st in Industry – The smart placement of the twin cylinders below the luggage areas ensures uncompromised boot space.

Single Advanced ECU - 1st in Industry – Ensures effortless and jerk-free shifting between petrol and CNG modes.

Direct Start in CNG - 1st in Industry – Both cars start directly in the CNG mode so you do not have to worry about switching to CNG mode during drives. This also saves fuel every time you start the car.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG AMT Safety

The Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT come with best-in-class safety features. Micro Switch to keep car switched off at time of refueling – The micro switch turns off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened and keeps it off until the lid is securely closed.

Thermal Incident Protection – The iCNG technology immediately cuts off CNG supply to the engine in case of a thermal incident and releases gas from the cylinder directly into the atmosphere through a special nozzle as a measure of safety.

Also Read - 2024 Update for Mahindra Scorpio N Z6: Check Full Details Here

Safe location of CNG cylinders – The twin CNG cylinders located below the luggage area offer the safest solution, as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor, minimizing the risk of potential damage.

Use of Advance Materials in iCNG kit to prevent leakage – The iCNG kit has been tested across temperatures and pressures to prevent any gas leaks.

Leak Detection Feature – The iCNG technology immediately detects a gas leak and switches from CNG to petrol mode.