Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG Launched In India Starting At Rs 6.55 Lakh: Check Prices, Details

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG have been launched in India with the new dual-cylinder technology. The updated hatchback has a starting price of Rs 6.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. Similarly, Tata Tigor has a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with these, the company has also launched Tata Punch iCNG micro SUV with dual-cylinder technology.

With this launch, Tiago and Tigor iCNG will come equipped with Tata Motors’ modern twin-cylinder technology which was introduced with the Tata Altroz by the Indian automaker. This technology enables the Tigor to offer a CNG tank capacity of 70L (water capacity), the highest in the industry. Furthermore, it increases the usable boot space, with the spare wheel in the rear underbelly.

Both Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG are powered by the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. With CNG as its fuel, the engine produces 76 bhp of power and 97 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the Indian market, the cars compete against models like Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and others.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG were introduced in January 2022, and the most recent update improves the models' usability. According to the Indian automaker, over 50,000 CNG models have been sold since the debut, enabling the manufacturer to secure a 16 percent market share in the total CNG industry. Individually, the CNG variants provide 20 percent of total Tiago volumes, 55 percent of Tigor volumes, and 40 percent of Altroz quantities. However, Tata's CNG line is only available to private buyers, not commercial operators. Deliveries for the new upgraded CNG portfolio should commence within the next few days.