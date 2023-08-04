Tata Punch iCNG Launched In India Priced At Rs 7.10 Lakh: Check Details

Tata Punch iCNG has been launched in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new CNG powertrain in the car will be available in three variants including Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. Meanwhile, Along with Punch, the Indian automaker has also updated its hatchback and sedan, i.e. Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG.

The company's successful hatchback comes with multiple changes including mechanical changes and updates in its feature list. Starting with the mechanics, the Punch iCNG gets a 1.2-liter engine, 3-cylinder engine with 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque for the petrol version. For the CNG version, it gets a power of 75.94 bhp and a torque of 97 Nm. It is to be noted that the CNG powertrain is paired with a 5-speed AMT.

It now also gets an improved safety with twin cylinders located below the luggage area offering the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor minimizing the risk of potential damage. Additionally, the enhanced rear body structure and 6-point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety for the Punch iCNG.

It is to be noted that iCNG vehicles from Tata Motors are distinguished because of the dual-cylinder design. To be specific, it uses two cylinders of 30 liters instead of one large 60 litre cylinder.

The Punch iCNG is built on the modern ALFA Architecture platform. Furthermore, it gets enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refueling. Thermal incident protection cuts off the CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety.

In terms of looks, the car remains the same without any major changes in the design. The only visible change is the presence of the iCNG badge on the body of the car.