Tata Motors

Tata to offer only one remote key with THESE cars due to chip shortage

Tata Motors has decided not to provide customers with more than one remote key for their cars due to global chip shortages.

Tata to offer only one remote key with THESE cars due to chip shortage
Image for representation

As automakers deal with the ongoing global crises, a semiconductor scarcity is unavoidable. Tata Motors is the most recent victim of this trap, as the Indian carmaker will no longer give its customers more than one remote key on models such as Punch, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari.

The two physical keys are still available on base versions that do not have keyless entry. Higher-spec models with keyless entry are available with either a single remote and a manual key or simply a single remote.

Dark and Kaziranga special editions are also affected. While Harrier is available in Dark and Kaziranga Editions, Safari, its larger sister, is also available in unique Adventure Persona and Gold Editions.

Read also: Top 5 affordable cars with 6 airbags to buy in India – Kia, Hyundai and more

Punch and Altroz, on the other hand, are available in Kaziranga Edition and Gold Edition, respectively. Only the top-of-the-line Altroz XZ and XZ+ models come with keyless entry through wrist bands.

Tata Motors is not the only manufacturer to remove features from their vehicles. Mahindra has also removed features from their vehicles and no longer provides customers with more than one remote key.

Skoda and Volkswagen also removed auto-folding mirrors from all Kushaq and Taigun variants due to chip shortages.

Tata Motors
