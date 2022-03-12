हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Safety

Top 5 affordable cars with 6 airbags to buy in India – Kia, Hyundai and more

6 airbags in a car will come as standard but that is the thing of the future, here we have a list of cars that offer 6 airbags at an affordable rate from every segment.

Top 5 affordable cars with 6 airbags to buy in India – Kia, Hyundai and more
Image for representation

Safety is something of utmost importance when buying a new car. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken a step forward to mandate 6 airbags in a car. But that is a thing of the future, so for those of you who want the safety of 6 airbags on a budget, we have compiled a list of cars from every segment offering it under Rs 15 lakh-

Kia Carens

Starting the list with the latest offering in the market Kia Carens, a car, fulfils our criteria. Recently, Carens is one of the MPVs competing against Hyundai's Alcazar through offering its top-end variants at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom.) However, to get the 6 airbags, you do not need the top-end variant. You can get it as a standard feature.

Read also: Aerospace start-up reveals FLEX lunar rover, designed to be part of NASA’s Artemis program

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue offers 6 airbags with pocket-friendly numbers on the price tag. You can have it on its SX (O) variant, which is one of the higher-spec variants. The price of the six airbag Venue starts at Rs 11.3 lakh(ex-showroom).

MG Astor 

To make sure that we diversify our list to every segment, we have MG Astor to represent the electric vehicles. Even though it is just barely under the Rs 15 lakh barrier with a price of Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the higher variants. We mentioned the higher-spec variants because they are the ones that offer the 6 airbags.

Hyundai Verna

Verna is the only Sedan on this list and probably the most affordable one with 6 airbags. 6 airbags are included in the Verna SX (O) model. The Verna is also available with two petrol engine options, both with automatic transmissions. You may also obtain a Verna with a diesel engine and a torque converter automatic gearbox. The Verna with 6 airbags starts at Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up from there.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is a hatchback and also the most affordable car on this list. The Asta (O) variant 6 airbags comes at Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Even with such an affordable price tag, it offers multiple convenient features along with 6 airbags.

