Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s Range Rover fined by Police for tinted windows

The Hyderabad Police has been taking bold actions fining celebrities for traffic rule violations. In a recent update, the state police recently gave a challan to celebrity actor Allu Arjun's Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV for being tinted with black film. It is to be noted that the use of black film on the windows of the car is banned in India.

Even after the ban, celebrities are known for using the tints on their expensive vehicles. Considering the weather, it also helps to protect the cabin from the greenhouse effect heating up the car. Taking this into notice, the Hyderabad Police have started operations of removing black tint from the vehicles or issuing challans for the same.

In the recent incident, actor Allu Arjun was fined Rs 700 for the tint on his black Range Rover. In the drive, Hyderabad Police has also taken action against the fake stickers and MLA stickers along with the black tints. In this drive, along with Actor Allu Arjun earlier, Kalyan Ram, also an actor, was stopped for a similar thing.

Also read: Kia announces price hike up to Rs 70,000 on Carens, Seltos, Sonet and more

The use of tinted windows on vehicles is illegal in India. The rule was made to reduce the crimes that take place in vehicles. It is strictly enforced in the Metropolitan cities of the nation, for instance, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute