Before Maruti entered the Indian market and became a household name, Hindustan Motors Ambassador used to rule our roads. HM Ambassador is one of the very few cars that surpassed boundaries and became the best-selling vehicle in 70s and 80s. The sedan was owned by everyone, right from the common man to most influential people in India. However, with the arrival of more affordable and smaller family cars, HM Ambassador went into oblivion. While the reports of HM Ambassador making a comeback in doing the rounds of the internet, we have got our hands on a treasure ahead of Ambassador’s official arrival.

A custom house named KamCustoms from Mangalore has restored a 1981 Mark 4 HM Ambassador and made it look brand new. As per the custom house, a whopping Rs 8 lakh were spent on the Ambassador to make it road worthy and laden with modern gadgets.

The Mangalore based custom house has shared video on YouTube showcasing a 41-year-old Ambassador that they have restored with a hefty expenditure of Rs 8 lakh. The restores Ambassador gets a retro-modern look with a custom paint job.

Not much has been changed to the exterior, apart from few modifications to the lights, alloy wheels and certain elements here and there, retaining the classic look of the car. The Ambassador name embossed at the grille looks chic and captivating.

Inside, the restored Ambassador gets several changes to the cabin including fabricated dashboard, leather upholstery on electrically adjustable seats from Skoda, and also on captain seats at the rear. Other comfort features include power windows, AC, ambient lighting, Mahindra Scorpio’s steering and Push button start feature.

KamCustoms has further added a modern flair to the iconic vehicle with an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system from Pioneer with 4 speakers and sub-woofer, and cable operated fuel lid opener.

Since new RTO rules don’t allow old Ambassador cars to ply on the Indian roads, the custom house has added a new a petrol engine, replacing the old Isuzu diesel engine. It also gets RC composite Leaf spring with Gas shockers.