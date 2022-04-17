This amazing looking Bobber is actually an old Yezdi underneath, Check video

In the mid-1990s, the Yezdi brand was regarded as one of the most iconic motorcycle brands and there are still a few well-kept old Yezdi bikes spread around the nation today. Currently, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra, sells three bikes under the Yezdi name. Yezdi motorcycles, like Royal Enfields, have seen an increase in customising in recent years, and here is one such brilliantly modded Yezdi motorbike.

Rathor Motors has posted this video on his YouTube page, where the vlogger takes us for a brief tour of the motorbike. As you can see in the video, this Yezdi motorbike has been turned into a bobber by the vlogger, who also gave it new chunky tyres and spook wheels upfront. In addition, the bike has disc brakes on the front and back, as well as bespoke fenders on the front and rear.

In addition to the aftermarket clip-on handlebar and a smaller aftermarket headlight unit, the motorcycle also includes an aftermarket instrument cluster. A pair of rear-view mirrors is installed beneath the handlebars of the motorcycle.

In terms of the fuel tank, it has been totally replaced with a tank from a Jawa of the current generation. Following changes to the motorcycle's chassis, it has been converted into a single-seater, with the rear dual shock absorbers suspension being replaced with a mono-shock suspension.

A bespoke exhaust is installed on the motorbike, as are the taillights and turn indicators, which are mounted on the side panels of the machine. The motorcycle's dual exhaust system has been kept in its current configuration.

In the video, the Vlogger did not specify whether or not the engine had been modified in any way, but from what we can tell, he has retained the original engine.