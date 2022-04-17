हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yezdi

This amazing looking Bobber is actually an old Yezdi underneath, Check video

Yezdi, a legendary motorcycle brand, has made a triumphant return to the country with the debut of three models, the Roadster, the Scrambler, and the Adventure, beginning at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

This amazing looking Bobber is actually an old Yezdi underneath, Check video
Image for representation

In the mid-1990s, the Yezdi brand was regarded as one of the most iconic motorcycle brands and there are still a few well-kept old Yezdi bikes spread around the nation today. Currently, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra, sells three bikes under the Yezdi name. Yezdi motorcycles, like Royal Enfields, have seen an increase in customising in recent years, and here is one such brilliantly modded Yezdi motorbike.

Rathor Motors has posted this video on his YouTube page, where the vlogger takes us for a brief tour of the motorbike. As you can see in the video, this Yezdi motorbike has been turned into a bobber by the vlogger, who also gave it new chunky tyres and spook wheels upfront. In addition, the bike has disc brakes on the front and back, as well as bespoke fenders on the front and rear.

In addition to the aftermarket clip-on handlebar and a smaller aftermarket headlight unit, the motorcycle also includes an aftermarket instrument cluster. A pair of rear-view mirrors is installed beneath the handlebars of the motorcycle.

Read also: 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift unveiled with new design and tech

In terms of the fuel tank, it has been totally replaced with a tank from a Jawa of the current generation. Following changes to the motorcycle's chassis, it has been converted into a single-seater, with the rear dual shock absorbers suspension being replaced with a mono-shock suspension.

A bespoke exhaust is installed on the motorbike, as are the taillights and turn indicators, which are mounted on the side panels of the machine. The motorcycle's dual exhaust system has been kept in its current configuration.

In the video, the Vlogger did not specify whether or not the engine had been modified in any way, but from what we can tell, he has retained the original engine.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YezdiYezdi MotorcycleYezdi IndiaModified Vehicle
Next
Story

2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift unveiled with new design and tech

Must Watch

PT8M59S

Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: Gun used in the violence has now been seized