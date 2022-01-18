This Chinese SUV named Tank 100 is a blatant copy of Suzuki Jimny, check pics

There is nothing new about Chinese automakers copying the designs of famous global models. Many copies of popular designs are produced in China, which seems to care less about international patent law and a knockoff of a popular vehicle in international markets has been revealed.

One of the largest automakers in China, Great Wall Motors, has unveiled a micro-SUV named Tank 100 that appears to be a copy of Suzuki's popular micro-SUV, the Jimny.

It features an all-black multi-slatted grille, round headlamps with LED DRLs and turn signals integrated into it. Tank 100 also has a muscular utility style bumper at the front like the Suzuki Jimny. This bumper is black in colour and houses two circular fog lamps. Suzuki Jimny only comes in three-door designs, but Tank 100 comes in both three-door and five-door designs.

Read also: MS Dhoni adds a vintage Land Rover 3 SUV to his collection

The similarities are even stronger from the side, featuring nearly identical flared wheel arches covered in robust black plastic panelling, as well as black door handles, black wing mirrors, and side window panels with perfect replicas of the Jimny's windows. This micro-SUV also has a black roof that adds a nice touch of contrast. The massive wheel arches are filled with alloy wheels that are the same ones used in Jimny.

As we move towards the back of the Tank 100, we see identical vertical oriented taillights, a roof-mounted stop lamp, and a flat tailgate on which is mounted a spare wheel.

There is no conformation on what type of engine is powering the Tank 100 but is expected to be a four-cylinder turbo-charged petrol unit. It is also expected to have a 4 wheel drive system.

Live TV

#mute