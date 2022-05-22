The Mahindra Thar enjoys a cult following in the Indian market. The off-roader is highly admired for its immense capabilities and road presence. The design too remains a highlight of this Mahindra. From the factory, it is offered in a handful of colours, and the palette offers some subtle colour only. Nevertheless, Mahindra Thar owners are often seen modifying their possessions to make them stand out from the rest. Recently, we came across a neatly-customised example of the off-roader, which is finished in a Neon Green paint scheme.

The new paint scheme on this modified Mahindra Thar comes courtesy of a vinyl wrap job performed by Detailing Bulls. It amplifies the car’s overall appeal and manages to give it some extra dose of charm to seek attention. The Neon Green is clubbed with contrast black inserts for the front radiator grille, bumpers, wheel arches, roof, door handles, and ORVMs. For an accentuated appeal, door hinges and alloy wheels also get the black treatment.

Apart from the custom wrap, this example remains stock. From the factory, the off-roader comes fitted with a touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, power-operated ORVMs, power windows, cruise control and more.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar enjoys a long waiting period that extends to over a couple of months, depending on the configuration you select. The off-roader is available with two engine choices - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled: All you need to know - Price, Design, Specs, Features and more

The Thar comes standard with the option of a 4x4 transfer case, low-ratio gearbox, and locking rear differential. Mahindra is also said to be working on a 5-door version of the Thar, which will boast a longer wheelbase and rather practical second-row of seats.

Live TV

#mute