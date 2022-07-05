NewsAuto
TATA MOTORS. TATA PUNCH

This customised Tata Punch with Matte Grey wrapping is an epitome of Dark Edition SUV - WATCH

Tata Punch Dark Edition is still a while away from the Indian market. But this modified example with a matte black vinyl wrap gives a perspective of what it may look like.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
  • Tata Punch is currently available in 8 colour options
  • A 1.2L NA petrol motor does duty on the Punch
  • Tata Punch Dark Edition could be be launched in our market

Trending Photos

This customised Tata Punch with Matte Grey wrapping is an epitome of Dark Edition SUV - WATCH

Tata Motors is managing to close the monthly sales tally with a drum roll every month. Top contributors from the company’s line-up remain the Nexon, Tiago, and the newly-launched Punch. The latter is managing to put great numbers on the charts. Well, the smallest SUV of the homegrown brand is being warmly welcomed by the Indian audience. Also, the brand recently introduced the Kaziranga Edition of the Punch. However, the masses have been waiting for the Dark Edition of the Tata Punch. And, it seems like someone in the country lost patience waiting for the company to launch it. Therefore, the owner created his own version of the Tata Punch Dark Edition.

Well, the video of this custom-made Tata Punch Dark Edition is uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Her Garage’, and the host itself is the owner of this particular example. In the video, it can be seen that the Punch’s original paint scheme is Orcus White. In fact, it has PPF installed on it. Therefore, the modifier first removes the PPF kit and then starts the process of cleaning the car to ensure that the body panels are clean enough for clean installation of the vinyl wrap.

Talking of the final result, the Tata Punch looks scintillating with the matte black wrap. The Punch comes with an appealing design, and the new matte black colour scheme accentuates it ever further. The owner of the vehicle also reveals the total cost of this job, which is around Rs 40,000.

Also read: Tata Motors offering discounts upto Rs 70000 on Harrier, Safari, Nexon & more

The Punch is being offered with a 1.2L NA petrol motor that sports a 3-cylinder architecture. It puts out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Also, the Punch can be mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Prices for the Punch start from Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year