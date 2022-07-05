Tata Motors is managing to close the monthly sales tally with a drum roll every month. Top contributors from the company’s line-up remain the Nexon, Tiago, and the newly-launched Punch. The latter is managing to put great numbers on the charts. Well, the smallest SUV of the homegrown brand is being warmly welcomed by the Indian audience. Also, the brand recently introduced the Kaziranga Edition of the Punch. However, the masses have been waiting for the Dark Edition of the Tata Punch. And, it seems like someone in the country lost patience waiting for the company to launch it. Therefore, the owner created his own version of the Tata Punch Dark Edition.

Well, the video of this custom-made Tata Punch Dark Edition is uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Her Garage’, and the host itself is the owner of this particular example. In the video, it can be seen that the Punch’s original paint scheme is Orcus White. In fact, it has PPF installed on it. Therefore, the modifier first removes the PPF kit and then starts the process of cleaning the car to ensure that the body panels are clean enough for clean installation of the vinyl wrap.

Talking of the final result, the Tata Punch looks scintillating with the matte black wrap. The Punch comes with an appealing design, and the new matte black colour scheme accentuates it ever further. The owner of the vehicle also reveals the total cost of this job, which is around Rs 40,000.

The Punch is being offered with a 1.2L NA petrol motor that sports a 3-cylinder architecture. It puts out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Also, the Punch can be mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Prices for the Punch start from Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom.