Tata Motors offering discounts upto Rs 70000 on Harrier, Safari, Nexon & more

Tata Motors, India’s largest homegrown automaker and the highest-selling electric car maker in India has announced discounts for the month of July 2022. Under the various benefits, Tata Motors will be offering various discounts to a tune of upto Rs 70,000 on almost all the cars in its portfolio, including the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Punch and Tata Nexon among others. As per the offerings, Tata is offering discounts of upto Rs 70,000 on various models depending on the variant one buys. These benefits come in the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

Here's a look at all the Tata cars getting discounts in July 2022:

Tata Tiago

The entry level hatchback from Tata Motors, the Tata Tiago is being offered with discounts of upto Rs 28,000. The hatchback is available in four trims including XE, XM, XT and XZ and also CNG variants. While there’s no off on CNG variant, the XE, XM and XT variants get discounts of upto Rs 18,000. The XZ and above trims are being offered with benefits up to Rs 28000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tata Tiago based compact sedan is being offered with discounts and benefits of upto Rs 33,000 for higher variants including XZ and above. There’s no discount on CNG variants, while the lower variants XE, XM and XT gets upto Rs 23,000 discounts.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors is a popular product in the country and discounts upto Rs 10,000 for the diesel variants. The petrol variants, on the other hand, gets upto Rs 8,000 discounts and benefits.

Tata Punch

There’s no discount on Tata Punch.

India’s top selling SUV, Tata Nexon compact SUV is being offered with benefits of upto Rs 15,000 on the diesel variants and Rs 8,000 on the petrol variants.

The mid-size SUV Tata Harrier is being offered with massive discounts of upto Rs 70,000 from the Indian automaker, making it the car with most benefits in July 2022.

Tata Safari

Last on our list is the new Tata Safari, the Harrier based 6/7 seater SUV, which is being offered with discounts upto Rs 40,000.

*These benefits and discounts depends on dealerships and variants. Please confirm from your respective showroom once before buying.

