हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white wrap, check pics

This all-white Mahindra Thar has been customised by The Wrap Team, a custom workshop headquartered in Hyderabad and futures aftermarket LED headlamp, wheels and upgraded tyres.

This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white wrap, check pics
Image Source- Instagram

The Mahindra Thar is one of India's best-known and most popular 4x4 SUVs. Mahindra Thar's popularity is largely due to its low pricing, which makes this SUV India's most cost-effective 4x4. The market is flooded with customised Mahindra Thars, but this is the only one of its kind.

The Wrap Team, a custom workshop headquartered in Hyderabad, has modified this Mahindra Thar. This SUV stands out from the crowd because of its white satin wrap that covers the whole body. It's also worth noting that the gloss-black door handles and ORVMs contrast well with the white paint, as do the door hinges and bonnet locks.

Aftermarket wheels with dual-tone finishes and all-terrain tyres are also available for the SUV. In addition to the blacked-out emblems, the DRL housings at the front and taillights at the back get piano-black decorations, as well. However, the hard-top roof remains black, and the bumpers and wheel arch claddings are likewise wrapped in White Satin.

Also read: Tata Motors offers massive discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon and more

The front grille features seven horizontal slots, giving the SUV a more muscular look, while LED headlights and fog lights are an aftermarket option. Plastic mud flaps and glass visors adorn Thar's exterior and interior, respectively. With its eye-catching colour palette, this customised Mahindra Thar is sure to draw notice.

Modified White Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The mStallion petrol engine makes around 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and the mHawk diesel engine produces 130 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines can be equipped with a 4x4 system and an automatic or a manual transmission as options.

The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and does not have any direct rivals except for Force Gurkha.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MahindraMahindra TharSUVModified Thar
Next
Story

Tata Motors offers massive discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon and more

Must Watch

PT6M2S

UP-MP Superfast: Ram Janmotsav will be celebrated with pomp in Ayodhya