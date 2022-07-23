2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was recently launched in the Indian market and is a significant contender from the Indian automaker to create its space in the Indian SUV market. The predecessor of the newly launched SUV has been one of the best-sellers, and now the new version of it has the same pressure to carry the legacy forward in the face of tough competition. Talking about the competition, the new Brezza will be competing against the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and more in the Indian market.

There are chances that with a suite of updated features and new modern looks, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be capable of beating the competition. Speaking of the SUV's looks, many might believe that the car has evolved into its best version for now, but the creators of Bimble Design do not agree with it. Hence, they further 'mega-evolved' the Brezza with a slight hint of Range Rover to it with digital rendering.

The front end of the digital rendering of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a significantly different look compared to the original one with a slight curve added to the front fascia. It also gets a newly designed bumper with vent cut-outs. Moving to the sides, the Brezza gets more buffed wheel arches with new alloy wheels to complement the looks. The buffed enhancements are carried forward to the rear end of the car filling the spaces quite effectively. It further has a BMW-inspired ORVM.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza seeks power from a 1.5L K15C gasoline engine equipped with Dual WA and Dual Jet technology. This engine generates 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 RPM and 102 horsepower of power at 6,000 RPM. Either a new 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual transmission is used for transmission responsibilities. Additional mild hybrid technology for this engine enables stop/start and brake regeneration. A CNG version of the Brezza is something we may anticipate in the future.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza range from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level LXi variation to Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-sh) for the ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone. Tata Nexon, the market leader in its segment, as well as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban, are competitors of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.