Maruti Suzuki Indian has announced a price increase for all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MVP. After the price increase, the MVP will have a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the price hike from the Indian automaker comes with added features in the form of ESP & Hill Hold Assist as standard across all the variants of the MVP. Earlier, these features were only available in the automatic and top-end manual variants of the car.

It is to be noted that before this the Indian automaker had increased the prices of all its models in the Indian market. Chip shortage and supply chain disruptions were cited as the reason for the price hike at the time.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular vehicles from the automaker and has sold quite a few units in the Indian market. The car is sold with multiple engine options in the Indian market including the CNG engine option. Moreover, the car recently received a facelift with multiple upgrades.

Also read: This modified Toyota Fortuner from Pakistan wants to be Lamborghini Urus, fails miserably

Push button start/stop and keyless entry are included in the first upgrade. The seat fabric and imitation wood trim have both been updated, but the dashboard has not. The new infotainment system, which replaces the outdated 2 DIN system with a touchscreen, is one of the changes. Reversing cameras are most likely not included in the new SmartPlay Studio, although it does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 1.5-liter K15C dualjet petrol engine is standard on the new Ertiga CNG. It produces 100 hp in petrol mode, but only 87 hp in CNG mode. Once the engine achieves the proper temperature, the new Ertiga shifts from fuel to CNG. The company recommends against often starting the automobile in CNG mode because it could damage the engine over time.