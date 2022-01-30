This modified Mahindra Thar SUV named ‘Hulk’ by DC2 looks stunning in white paint: Check pics

The DC2 workshop founded by Dilip Chhabria, previously DC Designs, is the most famous custom car modification workshop in India. As well as the Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carnival, Tata Winger, Toyota Fortuner, the brand has presented multiple custom-built luxury vehicles in the past. Despite DC2's many interior customizations, its exterior design modifications are quite divisive.

One of DC2's latest projects is a modified Mahindra Thar with extensive customizations. There is a new grille, as well as LED headlamps (integrated into the massive side fenders). Power-operated side steps are neatly integrated into the fenders at the sides of the vehicle.

A set of massive off-road tyres is mounted on the Thar Hulk's steel wheels. Above the windscreen, this model gets auxiliary LEDs that are integrated into the hardtop roof. LED taillights have been installed in place of the stock taillights on the rear bumper. The front bumper has a chrome bar which makes the vehicle look premium as well as rugged.

In the interior, the luxury is evident in every corner of the vehicle, a far cry from the previous model. Despite the black and red theme in the cabin, the ambient lighting adds to the overall effect. There is leather on the dashboard, the seats, and even the front-row armrests.

Aftermarket bucket seats have been installed in all four seats, and are extremely supportive and comfortable. Further enhancing the vehicle's convenience, a center armrest with two cupholders has been added to the rear. Additionally, the SUV gets an almost-full-length panoramic sunroof.

The changes here are cosmetic in nature, and no mechanical changes have been made to the powertrains. There are two engine options available in India for the Mahindra Thar. There is a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that offers 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm in MT versions) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine that offers 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines are available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT transmission.

