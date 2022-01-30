Tata Altroz stolen in the name of a test drive- here's what happened!

At the Tata Car Showroom on Ujjain-Agar Road on January 25, two miscreants got into a ruckus with a car in the name of taking it for a test drive. However, due to the safety features of the car, the accused left it in Veerasavarkar Colony and it was returned to the company. Agar Road is the address of the showroom of Sanghi Brothers where the incident occurred. The showroom executive allowed the two buyers to test drive the Tata Altroz before making a purchase.

After completing all the formalities for the test drive, the accused and executive of the showroom, Vishnu Goyal, left for the test drive on Bhairavgad Road. After walking some distance, the young man driving noticed that there was something wrong in the car and asked Vishnu to check it. As soon as Vishnu got out of the car, both accused flew off with the car. The dealership was immediately informed. After this, a police complaint was filed with Chimanganj Mandi Police.

On the morning of January 26, someone told the police that the car was parked in Veer Savarkar Nagar during the investigation. Afterward, the police and employees of the company went to retrieve the car. However, both accused fled the scene. The incident was also captured on CCTV. There is a video showing both accused doing observations in the car showroom.

Ragini Shahi, the company's regional manager, said that cars are now being equipped with more safety features. When the accused took the car, he must have stopped it somewhere after starting it with a push button. Since the sensor key for the car was with Vishnu at the time, the thieves could not start it again, so they fled after keeping the car in Veer Savarkar Nagar.

SI Karan Kunwal from Chimanganj Mandi police station confirmed that the car stolen in the incident has been confiscated. The names of those who fled with the car have been revealed. This matter will be disclosed soon by the police.

