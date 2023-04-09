This Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Is An Alpha Bike With Imposing Stance: Check Pics

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 marked the turning point in the company’s model lineup with the introduction of new J-Series architecture and engine. The Meteor 350 also helped the brand in putting bigger numbers on the monthly tally, while it also attracted new audiences to the brand. With its comfortable ride quality and refined engine and gearbox, the Meteor 350 was received with a warm response by the audience. In fact, the Meteor 350 is a neat-looking entry-level cruiser. However, owners are often seen modifying their examples to look more impressive and distinctive from the rest. In a hunt to find some tastefully modified examples, we came across Alpha 350.

Modified by Guera Custom Design, who are based out of Brazil, are the hands behind the development of the Alpha 350. The tuning house has modified this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to boast an increased appeal with new front facet, which now gets new LED headlamps, redesigned cowl, and ape-style handlebar. In fact, the modifiers have replaced stock mirrors with bar-end-style mirrors, and also, they have installed custom handlebar grips.

The Alpha 350 is also redesigned around the tail section with a wider rear tyre. Moreover, the motorcycle is now blacked out with a new paint scheme that gets golden accents. Moreover, the rear fender is chopped off, while the side panels are new. Designers have redesigned the exhaust system too, which is now an upswept unit. The seat is a modified unit, and the motorcycle now gets a meaner stance.

However, the tuning house has not altered mechanical bits in this example. It continues to ride on the stock suspension with factory-spec braking setup. Also, the J-series powerplant is untouched. The thumper continues to belt out a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of max torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox.