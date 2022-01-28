Volkswagen owned Bentley invests heavily to upgrade its manufacturing in Electric Vehicle overhaul

UK-based Bentley Motors said it is upgrading its manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan. Hence, the company is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing and joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines.

UK's Bentley is investing 2.5 billion pounds (USD 3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade. The company said the money will be used to secure the company's first step into electrification at the production plant, in Crewe, south of Manchester, which employs 4,000 people.

Under the electrification program, Bentley will abandon the powerful 12-cylinder gasoline engines that the marque's luxurious vehicles are known for in favor of battery power. The first model is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025 and by 2030 all of Bentley's model lineup will be electric.

Across the auto industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.

Earlier this month, Bentley said it had cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31 percent amid strong demand for high-end vehicles.

Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen, already makes hybrid versions of its Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur sedan. We aim to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations," Chairman Adrian Hallmark said in a press release.

