This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a scrambler looks eye-catching, check pics

Launched back in 2018, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the best RE bikes to date! Due to Royal Enfield's heritage, fan following, simple architecture and ability to be easily repaired, it is also commonly used as a base for numerous project builds.

The motorcycle shown here was built under RE's 'Bolt-On Build' initiative, named ‘Project Hare Scramble’. With the increased ground clearance of 200mm, the motorcycle is better equipped to handle off-road conditions.

A heat shield covers the exhaust pipes, which are routed to the side in traditional scrambler fashion. There is a new 19-inch EXCEL front wheel, as well as a new engine guard, radiator grille and sump guard. With the new handlebars and foot-pegs, the bike now gets a taller, more comfortable riding position.

As part of the upgrade, the bike receives YSS forks and shocks for the suspension. Furthermore, it is equipped with LED headlamps, LED taillights, and LED turn indicators. Also, auxiliary lights Denali S4 have been installed on the motorcycle. The aesthetics have also been improved with leather grips, a suede Scrambler seat, and chrome fenders.

A BMC performance filter, a stage 2 air filter kit, an NGK spark plug kit, and a Race Dynamics ECU have also been installed to increase the engine's power and torque. The Modified 648cc provides additional power of 4 horsepower and torque of 1.2 Nm. For off-road adventures, the motorcycle has Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

As a result of these modifications, it would be illegal to ride this motorcycle on public roads in India.

