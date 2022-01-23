हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Royal Enfield

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a scrambler looks eye-catching, check pics

The modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is equipped with an upgraded engine and a 19-inch EXCEL front wheel.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a scrambler looks eye-catching, check pics

Launched back in 2018, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the best RE bikes to date! Due to Royal Enfield's heritage, fan following, simple architecture and ability to be easily repaired, it is also commonly used as a base for numerous project builds. 

The motorcycle shown here was built under RE's 'Bolt-On Build' initiative, named ‘Project Hare Scramble’. With the increased ground clearance of 200mm, the motorcycle is better equipped to handle off-road conditions. 

A heat shield covers the exhaust pipes, which are routed to the side in traditional scrambler fashion. There is a new 19-inch EXCEL front wheel, as well as a new engine guard, radiator grille and sump guard. With the new handlebars and foot-pegs, the bike now gets a taller, more comfortable riding position.

Read also: Hero Xpulse 200 4V bookings open again, prices start at Rs 1.30 lakh

As part of the upgrade, the bike receives YSS forks and shocks for the suspension. Furthermore, it is equipped with LED headlamps, LED taillights, and LED turn indicators. Also, auxiliary lights Denali S4 have been installed on the motorcycle. The aesthetics have also been improved with leather grips, a suede Scrambler seat, and chrome fenders.

A BMC performance filter, a stage 2 air filter kit, an NGK spark plug kit, and a Race Dynamics ECU have also been installed to increase the engine's power and torque. The Modified 648cc provides additional power of 4 horsepower and torque of 1.2 Nm. For off-road adventures, the motorcycle has Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

As a result of these modifications, it would be illegal to ride this motorcycle on public roads in India.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Royal EnfieldRE Interceptor 650RE motorcycleInterceptor 650
Next
Story

Updated Tata Nexon EV to get more than 400km electric range! Check details

Must Watch

PT19M8S

CM Yogi targetes Akhilesh Yadav