THIS Rs 2 lakh Tata Nano modified into a Rs 22 crore car, here's HOW?

Tata Nano was created by Tata Motors with a vision of making the most affordable car for Indians. Hence the car had a price of around Rs 2 lakh. However, going beyond the vision of making it the most affordable, Tata Motors showcased a Tata Nano worth Rs 22 crore as part of a brand campaign for Goldplus Jewellery. The car showcased in the campaign justified the price of Rs 22 crore by looking like jewellery itself. It is to be noted that the aforementioned brand was a part of Tata-owned Titan Group, and hence the company embarked on a unique branding campaign.

The unique Tata Nano is studded with diamond, gold, silver, and gemstones was not for sale. The car was showcased by Tata Chairman Ratan Tata took around 8 months and over 30 workers to be transformed into a piece of mechanical jewellery. The car was loaded with 80 Kg gold and 15 Kg silver, along with diamonds and precious stones. Furthermore, being the car of Indian origin, the car was designed with Indian art forms like naqashi, meenakari and many others.

As mentioned earlier, this Tata Nano loaded with precious metals was anticipated to cost a staggering Rs 22 Crore, compared to the standard Nano's price of roughly Rs 2 lakh. This particular Nano version was intended to be a showpiece that travelled the nation's Tata-owned jewellery stores. It is an excellent approach to promote the company's jewellery and car brands, among other products.

Also read: Tata Motors launches Safari, Harrier, Nexon Jet Editions in India: Check Price, Features here

It is to be noted that even though Tata Nano was created with a vision of providing an affordable car to the Indian middle class, as told by the man himself, Ratan Tata, it did not achieve the goal. The sales figures of the most affordable Indian car were not as impressive as one might have expected.