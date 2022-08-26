THIS US state becomes first in the world to ban petrol cars, here's WHY?

A first-of-its-kind regulation that will prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 has been approved by officials in California. Xinhua news agency stated that two years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested the 2035 ban through an executive order that instructed the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and other parties to decide how to carry out the plan. The new regulation mandates that automakers reach certain milestones. California will require zero-emission vehicles to make up 35% of all new cars by 2026. By 2030, that percentage will climb to 68%, and by 2035, it will be 100%.

The rules would not impact used vehicles, allowing them to stay on the roads. The rules will not be immediate, and will go into effect in 2026, said CARB member Daniel Sperling. "The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Newsom said on Wednesday.

Multiple states are expected to follow suit. Already, 15 states, including Colorado and Minnesota, as well as states on the Northeast and West Coast, followed California`s previous zero-emission vehicle regulations, said a report of CNN. However, it is to be noted that even though the California state government has passed the decision, the Biden administration still needs to give approval for the decision to come into effect.

Also read: Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more

Moreover, the decision to ban cars using fossil fuels comes in the interest of manufacturers majorly selling EVs in the US, like Tesla and Rivian. It is to be noted that the traditional manufacturers are also making a transition towards EVs with new models, for instance, Ford has started manufacturing electric pickup trucks like the Ford F150 Lighting. Meanwhile, during the transition phase, many manufacturers are also starting to bring in electric hybrid models to support the cause.

With inputs from IANS