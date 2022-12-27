THIS 'work-in-progress' customised Premier Padmini by DC2 looks super chic

When we think of iconic Indian cars, often Hindustan Motors Ambassador comes to our mind, thanks to its extensive use in movies and also by politicians. However, another car that gave a tough competition to foreign-sourced vehicles back in the 70s and 80s was the Fiat 1100 based Premier Padmini, made by India's Premier Automobiles. The Padmini, although in production since late 60s, got its name around 1975 and went onto become one of the most popular vehicles in India. It was further glorified by Mumbai's iconic yellow-black taxi, all of which were Premier Padminis at a time.

DC2, a popular name in the vehicle customisation industry started by Dilip Chabaria is now working on restoring a Premier Padmini. They have shared a glimpse and proposed design of the Padmini. The post on their Facebook page mentions that this is "One of a kind custom project, restoring & redesigning it for a client." The digitally rendered sedan looks chic and stylish, and is unrecognizable in the initial designs.

However, the design retains the boxy lines of the original sedan. As for the cabin, we have seen innumerous interior job by DC2 on various MPVs, SUVs, and DC2 is known for completely transforming regular-looking interior of a car into a completely premium one. Expect some radical changes in the cabin of this customized Padmini.

Talking about the exterior design, it gets a redesigned bonnet and front grille with chrome unit and projector headlamps. At the sides is a new body profile with chrome belt running through the center of the doors, large windows and lifted wheel arches. The steel rims on the stock car has been replaced with spoke wheels. The tail now gets LED aftermarket lamps, and redesigned rear bumper.