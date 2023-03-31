Toll Tax Hike: Fares For Highways, Expressways Set To Increase From April 1; Check New Rates Here
The toll taxes for highways and expressways have been revised for all vehicles plying on different routes in various parts of the nation.
Trending Photos
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase the toll tax on highways and expressways from April 1. Travelling on these routes will get expensive by 3.5-7 percent with the quantum of impact varying depending on the region. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10 percent increase for shorter distances, as per Hindustan Times' report. This comes right after the announcement of an increase in toll tax fares on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The toll prices have been raised while taking into account the volume of traffic on the roadways, as per the report. The amount of four-wheeler traffic on some highways and expressways is higher. As a result, toll prices for the nation's highways have increased by 3.5 percent.
Also read: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Bus Gets Stuck After Road Caves In Near Hauz Rani
On the Delhi-Meerut Highway, for instance, there are more four-wheelers travelling between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi and Meerut. The toll prices for this category of cars have been increased by five rupees as a result.
Here we have mentioned the toll rates for four-wheelers on some expressways, based on HT's report.
Check New Toll Rates For Delhi Mumbai Expressway (four-wheeler)
KMP: Rs 95
Shamshabad: Rs 185
Sheetal: Rs 255
Peenan: Rs 305
Bhadraj: Rs 415
Dungarpur: Rs 480
Badka Para: Rs 525
Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll
Mavikalan: Rs 35
Duhai: Rs 95
Meerut Expressway: Rs 105
Dasna: Rs 10
Dadri: Rs 150
Fatehpur Rampur: Rs 170
Maujpur: Rs 225
Chhajjunagar (Palwal): Rs 280
Live Tv
More Stories