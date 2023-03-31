topStoriesenglish2589785
NewsAuto
TOLL TAX

Toll Tax Hike: Fares For Highways, Expressways Set To Increase From April 1; Check New Rates Here

The toll taxes for highways and expressways have been revised for all vehicles plying on different routes in various parts of the nation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Toll Tax Hike: Fares For Highways, Expressways Set To Increase From April 1; Check New Rates Here

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase the toll tax on highways and expressways from April 1. Travelling on these routes will get expensive by 3.5-7 percent with the quantum of impact varying depending on the region. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10 percent increase for shorter distances, as per Hindustan Times' report. This comes right after the announcement of an increase in toll tax fares on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The toll prices have been raised while taking into account the volume of traffic on the roadways, as per the report. The amount of four-wheeler traffic on some highways and expressways is higher. As a result, toll prices for the nation's highways have increased by 3.5 percent.

Also read: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Bus Gets Stuck After Road Caves In Near Hauz Rani

On the Delhi-Meerut Highway, for instance, there are more four-wheelers travelling between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi and Meerut. The toll prices for this category of cars have been increased by five rupees as a result.

Here we have mentioned the toll rates for four-wheelers on some expressways, based on HT's report.

Check New Toll Rates For Delhi Mumbai Expressway (four-wheeler)

KMP: Rs 95
Shamshabad: Rs 185
Sheetal:  Rs 255
Peenan: Rs 305
Bhadraj: Rs 415
Dungarpur: Rs 480
Badka Para: Rs 525

Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll

Mavikalan: Rs 35
Duhai: Rs 95
Meerut Expressway: Rs 105
Dasna: Rs 10
Dadri: Rs 150
Fatehpur Rampur: Rs 170
Maujpur: Rs 225
Chhajjunagar (Palwal): Rs 280

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup