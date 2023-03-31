Toll Tax Hike: Fares For Highways, Expressways Set To Increase From April 1; Check New Rates Here

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase the toll tax on highways and expressways from April 1. Travelling on these routes will get expensive by 3.5-7 percent with the quantum of impact varying depending on the region. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10 percent increase for shorter distances, as per Hindustan Times' report. This comes right after the announcement of an increase in toll tax fares on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The toll prices have been raised while taking into account the volume of traffic on the roadways, as per the report. The amount of four-wheeler traffic on some highways and expressways is higher. As a result, toll prices for the nation's highways have increased by 3.5 percent.

On the Delhi-Meerut Highway, for instance, there are more four-wheelers travelling between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi and Meerut. The toll prices for this category of cars have been increased by five rupees as a result.

Here we have mentioned the toll rates for four-wheelers on some expressways, based on HT's report.

Check New Toll Rates For Delhi Mumbai Expressway (four-wheeler)

KMP: Rs 95

Shamshabad: Rs 185

Sheetal: Rs 255

Peenan: Rs 305

Bhadraj: Rs 415

Dungarpur: Rs 480

Badka Para: Rs 525

Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll

Mavikalan: Rs 35

Duhai: Rs 95

Meerut Expressway: Rs 105

Dasna: Rs 10

Dadri: Rs 150

Fatehpur Rampur: Rs 170

Maujpur: Rs 225

Chhajjunagar (Palwal): Rs 280