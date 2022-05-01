हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Purvanchal Expressway

Toll tax on Purvanchal Expressway starts from May 1, check vehicle wise prices here

The free ride on Purvanchal Expressway ends today, the commuters using the expressway will have to pay toll taxes starting May 1, here we have the detailed toll charges commuters are liable to pay.

Image for representation

The commuters using Purvanchal Expressway are liable to pay the toll tax starting from May 1, as per Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It is to be noted that the expressway was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in November last year and has been in use without toll tax until now. Moreover, ending the discussion over the Toll prices, UPEIDA confirmed that the toll tax on the expressway will be Rs 833.

However, Purvanchal Expressway will have a 25% toll tax exemption, similar to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Commuters will have to pay a toll of Rs 625 after the exemption. For the years 2022-23, toll charges for various vehicles on the Purvanchal Expressway have been set with a 25% exemption.

Coming to the vehicle wise rates, the light motor vehicles like cars, vans and other such vehicles will have to pay Rs 675. The vehicles in the category of light goods vehicles, light commercial vehicles or minibus will have to pay a sum of Rs 1,065. Similarly, heavy motor vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,145 as toll tax.

Moving on, the Geo-Moving Equipment, Heavy Construction Machinery or Multi-Axle Vehicles (3-6 axels) will have to pay Rs 3,285. However, the vehicles with 7 or more axels will have to Rs 4,185 starting May 1.

The Purvanchal Expressway, which runs between Lucknow and Ghazipur, is 340 kilometres long. As a result, the toll fee for the route from Lucknow to Ghazipur will be Rs 731. 

The Purvanchal Expressway was built at a cost of Rs 11,216 crore by the UPEIDA. This expressway includes 22 flyovers, seven railways over bridges, seven large bridges, and 114 minor bridges. There are also 45 vehicle underpasses, 139 small vehicle underpasses, 87 pedestrian underpasses, and 525 box culverts on the freeway.

