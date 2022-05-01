Tata Motors has added two new colours to the Harrier SUV, namely the Royale Blue and Tropical Mist. These new colours come after the range of colours for the SUV was already extended with the Kaziranga and Dark editions. It is to be noted that the new colour options are already available for the Tata Safari.

The new Tropical Mist option receives a contrast black roof for the XZS and XZ+ trims, whilst the Royale Blue is only available in a single tone option, starting with the XT+ trim. With the arrival of the new colour, the Tata Harrier now comes in a variety of additional paint colours, including Orcus White, Calypso Red, and Daytona Grey. However, the Camo Green colour option is temporarily unavailable.

The new colours come without any other changes in the SUV. Tata Harrier still gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine giving out 168 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The engine transfers the power to the wheel, working with a six-speed manual transmission. It also gets the option of an automatic transmission.

Also read: Porsche 911 Sport Classic unveiled, pays tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also gearing up to extend its electric vehicle model line-up. The Indian automaker is all set to launch the facelift Tata Nexon EV with an extended range of up to 400km. As per the latest announcement by the company, the company will upgrade Nexon EV on May 11.

In addition, the company also unveiled the GEN 3 architecture for their EVs with the new Tata Avinya EV concept. This new car is to have a claimed range of 500 km along with multiple new upgrades in terms of features and looks.