Veteran actor Sam Neill recently shared his experience of visiting India back in the 90s and how driving down the roads of the country still makes him anxious. Neill who will be seen playing Dr. Alan Grant in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ said he had an “overload time” in India. He told the press about his experience shooting in the country and how it continues to bring a smile to his face. He came to India in the 90s to shoot Rudyard Kipling's ‘The Jungle Book’ (1994).

Recollecting his experience, he said that "It was beautiful, but it was too beautiful. It was noisy, but it was too noisy. It was colourful, but it was too colourful. All my senses were overloaded the whole time I was in the country."

With a hearty laugh, he said further, "I still get anxious when I think of hurtling down Indian roads in one of those sorts of 50s Morris taxis, dodging people carrying things, weaving around cars. I would have to close my eyes in cars because every minute we seem to be close to death. But in India, it seemed completely normal."

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael and is based on a story by Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly. It is set to drop in theaters on June 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

