Top 10 best-selling cars in India in November 2022; Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Nexon and more

The Indian car market is on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The new and better car models from the Indian automakers are propelling this growth in India. However, "all things are not created equal," there are few models which are liked by consumers more than others and hence take the top spots in the list of most favorite cars in India for the month of November. Hence, here we have compiled a list of India's top 10 best-selling cars. The list comprises names like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Alto, and more.

Taking the top spot in the list of best-selling cars in India is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The premium hatchback sold 20,945 units in the Indian market in November 2022. The sales figures can probably be credited to the car's updated design and feature list, which came with the facelift model.

Breaking the norm of hatchbacks being the best-seller, Tata Nexon SUV became India's second best-selling car with 15,871 units. Following Nexon was Maruti Suzuki Alto, which sold 15,663 units in India.

Besides the two spots in the top 3, Maruti Suzuki took multiple spots in the list of best-selling cars. Even the fourth car on the list of best-selling cars is from the Indian automaker, the form of Maruti Suzuki Swift, which registered sales of 15,153 units in the Indian market. Swift was closely followed by the tallboy hatchback Maruti Suzuki WagonR to take the fifth spot with sales of 14,720 units.

The sixth spot on the list was a sedan named Maruti Suzuki Dzire, selling 14,456 units. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV took the seventh position in the list, selling 13,818 units in India.

The last three positions, i.e., the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, got occupied by SUVs, namely Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Hyundai Creta sold 13,321 units in India, while Tata Punch sold 6,110 units. Maintaining its position in the list, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza came last on the list with sales of 11,324 units in the Indian market.