Top 3 best-selling Mahindra cars in India in November 2022: Scorpio, XUV300, XUV700

India's largest UV maker Mahindra has been on a roll in the Indian market. The Indian automaker recently brought back its iconic Mahindra Scorpio to the Indian market with a modern touch. In addition, the brand is also strengthening its position in the electric vehicle market. The effects of these efforts are reflected in the automaker's sales numbers. It is to be noted that the automaker registered a sales growth of 56 percent in its November 2022 sales. Now, This increase in sales numbers can be mostly credited to models like the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV300, and Mahindra XUV700, which became the best-selling SUVs of the automaker.

Mahindra sold 58,303 units of vehicles overall in India. Out of which, 30,238 units were the Utility vehicles of the homegrown automaker. A major chunk of the sales can be credited to the aforementioned models.

In November 2022, the Mahindra Scorpio sold 6,455 units making it the best-selling SUV of the automaker. The new twin-peaks badge seems to have had a magical effect on the sales of the SUV; the car sold almost double the number of units sold in November 2021 (Mahindra Scorpio sold 3,370 units in November 2021).

Similarly, Mahindra XUV300 became the second-best-selling SUV of the Indian automaker. It sold 5,903 units in November 2022 as compared to 4,005 units in November 2021. Recently, Mahindra offered generous discounts on the SUV, and combined with the compact size, the SUV managed to be placed in the top 3 selling models of the automaker.

The third place in the best sellers of Mahindra was taken by the Mahindra XUV700, which sold 5,701 units in November 2022. The SUV has been popular among buyers since its launch and has had long waiting periods of up to 1.5 years. Many might credit the popularity of the SUV to its feature-rich interiors and modern exterior appeal.