Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India In October 2023: Nexon, Scorpio, WagonR, Swift, Punch

The retail sales for the Indian auto market for the month of October has seen a marginal decline, but it is expected to see a positive growth this month due to the festive season rush. As for the highest-selling cars last month, Maruti Suzuki WagonR topped the passenger car sales charts in October 2023, selling 22,080 units compared to 17,945 units sold in the same time in 2022, with a 23% YoY positive sales improvement. After increasing its volume by 20% to 20,598 units from 17,231 units, the Swift small hatchback secured the second position.

Talking about the third position, with 16,887 registered units compared to 13,767 during the same period previous year, the Tata Nexon was the highest-selling SUV and the third most popular PV in India.

With a domestic total of 16,594 units, compared to 17,149 units during the same period a year earlier, and a YoY decline of 3%, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno ultimately remained the fourth best-selling car in the country. With the Scorpio experiencing the most rise, the Baleno was the only model to report a YoY fall.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the list of PVs sold last month with 16,050 units sold, up 61% YoY from 9,941 units in October 2022. Tata Motors' Punch ranked sixth in the second half of the table with 15,317 units against 10,982 units, indicating a 39% YoY growth.

Maruti Suzuki's compact sedan, the Dzire, attracted 14,699 buyers overall, up 19% YoY from 12,321 units in October 2022. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga, which placed in eighth place with 14,209 units, increased 35% YoY from 10,494 units.

With a YoY growth of 83% and its first-ever entry into the top ten after a lengthy absence, the Mahindra Scorpio range impressed in October 2023, selling 13,578 units against 7,438 units. Compared to 11,880 units, a 10% increase, the Hyundai Creta fell to tenth place with 13,077 units.