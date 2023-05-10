Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai - Check Full List

Indian auto market has seen improvement in YoY sales in April 2023. Compared to 2022, the sales of vehicles saw an improvement of 21.24 percent taking the numbers from 1,15,609 units to 1,40,164 units. A significant part of this growth can be credited to a few vehicles that got most of the consumers' attention. Here we have a list of the top 10 best-selling cars in India in April 2023 to get an idea of how these numbers are distributed. Before we start with the list, it is to be mentioned that the names comprise 5 SUVs, 4 hatchbacks, and 1 van. The increase in the number of SUVs on the list is a hint towards the growing supremacy of the body type in India.

Coming to the list, Maruti Suzuki WagonR takes the pole position in the list with sales of 20,879 units in April 2023. Following the tall boy hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift took the second spot with sales of 18,753 units. These numbers showed a growth of 110.76 percent in YoY sales for the model when compared to 2022. It is to be mentioned that last year, the hatchback sold 8,898 units in April.

Chasing the Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno took the third spot with sales of 16,180 units and showed a YoY growth of 47.92 percent. This growth can be credited to the changes in the feature list and upgrades in the car.

With three hatchbacks occupying the first three spots, Tata Nexon took the third spot. With sales of 15,002 units, the model also claimed the title of the best-selling SUV in April 2023. Similarly, the fifth and sixth positions on the list were taken by Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza showing the increasing dominance of SUVs in India. Creta registered sales of 14,186 units, while Brezza managed to sell 11,836 units in India.

The seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions on the list were taken by Maruti Suzuki Alto, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, and Hyundai Venue, respectively. Alto got sales of 11,548 units, Punch got 10,934 units, Eeco got 10,504 units, and Venue 10,342 units out in the country. It is worth mentioning that Eeco was the only wagon on the list. However, it recorded a decline of 5.83 percent in its YoY sales number.